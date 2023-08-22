Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 9 ($0.11).

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

