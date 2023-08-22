Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 9 ($0.11).
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile
