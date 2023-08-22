Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total value of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,804. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Stock Up 1.2 %

IT opened at $332.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.