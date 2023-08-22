Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) PT Raised to $3.40 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 132.88% from the stock’s current price.

GEVO has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Gevo has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $346.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.07.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,105.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

In other Gevo news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 36,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $60,309.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,012,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,897.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 36,551 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $60,309.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,012,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,897.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 104,488 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $172,405.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,392,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,247.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,908 shares of company stock worth $329,621. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gevo by 726.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

