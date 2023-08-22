Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.