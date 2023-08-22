Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

