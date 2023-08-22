Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 11,911 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.