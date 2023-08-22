Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,845 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $509,185.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $509,185.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EW opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

