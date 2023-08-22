Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,056 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $5,076,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $686,830,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,002 shares of company stock worth $46,525,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

