Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 9,655 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Huntsman worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Huntsman by 5.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $1,730,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,168,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.2 %

HUN opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

