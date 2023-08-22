Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $23,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Ingredion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864 shares of company stock worth $1,170,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

