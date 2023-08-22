Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,733 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

