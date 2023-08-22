Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,467 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Bunge by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Bunge Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BG opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.