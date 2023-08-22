Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

