Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.26 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

