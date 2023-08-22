Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.47 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $189.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

