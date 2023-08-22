Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Teradyne worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after buying an additional 67,885 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,172,000 after buying an additional 194,890 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,038,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,065,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,991 shares of company stock worth $3,016,897. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

