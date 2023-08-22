Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $18.89 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,734 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 71.56%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.