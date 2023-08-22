Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.65 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,348 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.73.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

