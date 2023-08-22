Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $20.83 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

ZTS stock opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.69. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.