Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $21.44 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,442 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

