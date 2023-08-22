Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $21.74 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

NYSE MET opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

