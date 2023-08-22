Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $25.90 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Target by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.26.

Target Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $124.96 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

