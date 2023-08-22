Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.08.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $240.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

