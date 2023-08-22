Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

