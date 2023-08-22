Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,769,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,374,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,294,000 after buying an additional 1,013,787 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $209.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,184,768 shares of company stock valued at $252,451,023. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

