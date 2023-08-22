Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,625 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.33% of OGE Energy worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

