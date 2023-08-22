Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 6,227 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

TMO stock opened at $532.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $205.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

