Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $24,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $99.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.