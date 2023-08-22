Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $24,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

