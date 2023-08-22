Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.35.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

WMT stock opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.78. The firm has a market cap of $424.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.