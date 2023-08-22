Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 37,280 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,280 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

