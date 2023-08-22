Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,541 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

