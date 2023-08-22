Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,838 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 197.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,856,275. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.