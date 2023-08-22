H World Group (HTHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) will post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect H World Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, analysts expect H World Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.91 and a beta of 1.02. H World Group has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H World Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in H World Group by 820.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

