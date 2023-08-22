Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Harford Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HFBK opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. Harford Bank has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Get Harford Bank alerts:

Harford Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.