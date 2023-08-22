Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.
Harford Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HFBK opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. Harford Bank has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $34.50.
Harford Bank Company Profile
