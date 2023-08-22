Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 224 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 266.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,615.42.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,228.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,388.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,215.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,226.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

