Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 251 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $227.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.47.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

