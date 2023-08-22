Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 134.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.