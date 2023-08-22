Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,008 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 428.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

FDX stock opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

