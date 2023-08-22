Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 2,080 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 113.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 35.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 206.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,393 shares of company stock worth $24,223,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

