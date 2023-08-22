Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 2,362 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 816,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 419,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GFS shares. HSBC lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

