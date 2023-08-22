Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 700 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1,147.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $498.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,258,425.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at $101,611,080.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,258,425.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at $101,611,080.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total transaction of $448,595.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.