Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 1,719 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

ZTS opened at $180.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

