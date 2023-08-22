Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $251.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

