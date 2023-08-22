Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 427.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,259 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

Read Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.