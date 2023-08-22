Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 41.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $181.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.88. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

