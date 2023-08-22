Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,762,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,517,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,169.80 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,289.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1,399.23. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

