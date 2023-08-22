Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $238,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

