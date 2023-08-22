Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $241,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $689.58 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $745.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $658.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 3.93%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

