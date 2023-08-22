Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $265,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $216.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.27.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock valued at $72,335,743. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.